TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Crews to reconstruct part of Kentucky highway prone to landslides

By The Trucker News Staff -
Crews to reconstruct part of Kentucky highway prone to landslides
A dump truck passes Markland Dam along U.S. 42 in northern Kentucky. A portion of the highway is being rebuilt due to landslides. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

COVINGTON, Ky. — A section of U.S. 42 in northern Kentucky that has been prone to landslides will be closed for two years so that crews can reconstruct the roadway.

The closure of the 1.2-mile section of highway in Gallatin County will begin Nov. 1, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Along with constructing a new road, crews will relocate utilities and install a tie-back wall, officials said.

“Crews have been doing preliminary work since July, and now the next phase of the project is ready to go,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 6 office. “The project will greatly improve safety by correcting landslide problems between Markland Dam and Craigs Creek.”

Motorists traveling in the area should following detour signs. The $18 million project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE