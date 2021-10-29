Crews to reconstruct part of Kentucky highway prone to landslides

COVINGTON, Ky. — A section of U.S. 42 in northern Kentucky that has been prone to landslides will be closed for two years so that crews can reconstruct the roadway.

The closure of the 1.2-mile section of highway in Gallatin County will begin Nov. 1, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Along with constructing a new road, crews will relocate utilities and install a tie-back wall, officials said.

“Crews have been doing preliminary work since July, and now the next phase of the project is ready to go,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 6 office. “The project will greatly improve safety by correcting landslide problems between Markland Dam and Craigs Creek.”

Motorists traveling in the area should following detour signs. The $18 million project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.