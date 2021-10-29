TheTrucker.com
Maine Turnpike rates rising

By The Trucker News Staff -
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) is hiking rates effective Nov. 1.

According to a news release, trucks with five axles using cash and traveling the entire length of the turnpike will now pay $32, up from $28. Six-axle trucks will pay $36.05, up from $32.05.

Maine E-ZPass rates will increase from 7.7 cents per mile to 8.0 cents.

MTA officials say the hikes are needed to help fund improvements after a slowdown in travel hit their bottom line hard during COVID-19.

Large trucks will account for around $6 million of approximately $18 million in annual revenue that the increases are slated to bring in, according to the MTA.

