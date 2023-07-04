CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week is fast approaching

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced July 9-15 for this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week.

Throughout that week, law enforcement officers in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will be on the lookout for commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers engaging in unsafe driving behaviors, according to a news release.

Those exhibiting unsafe driving behaviors will be pulled over and given a warning and/or issued a ticket/citation by law enforcement.

“This weeklong driver safety traffic enforcement and awareness campaign aims to identify unsafe drivers, deter dangerous driving behaviors and prompt positive driving habits through officer interactions with drivers,” the news release noted. “Data shows that traffic stops and interactions with law enforcement help reduce problematic driving behaviors.”

Examples of unsafe driver behaviors are speeding; improper lane changes, passing or turns; driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol; using a handheld device; failure to wear a seat belt, etc.

Each year, Operation Safe Driver Week focuses on a specific unsafe driving behavior to call attention to the dangers of that behavior.

This year, the focus will be on speeding.

“CVSA has continued to focus on speeding because it remains a persistent problem on our roadways,” the news release stated. “Speeding increases the frequency and severity of crashes, and unsafe speeds are a well-documented factor in fatalities and injuries.”