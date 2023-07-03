Women In Trucking Association names July Member of the Month

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced Liana Castro as its July 2023 Member of the Month.

Castro is a driver trainer at LGT Transport, a transportation company in the cryogenic industry, according to a WIT news release.

“Driven by the freedom, flexibility, sense of adventure and opportunity to travel, a career in trucking was the perfect fit for Castro,” the news release stated. “She began pulling reefers, followed by going local to deliver food service. She then transitioned to linehaul and pulled doubles and triples. Later, when Castro was interested in hauling fuel, the company she applied to needed cryo drivers. That was the moment she was introduced to the cryogenic industry.”

Castro said she found it “absolutely fascinating and was glad I got into that division instead. It opened more doors for me and ultimately led me to LGT Transport.”

With 14 years of experience in truck driving, Castro has established herself as a skilled, reliable and dependable driver, according to WIT officials.

“She is meticulous about her equipment, follows the customer’s requirements and consistently goes above and beyond,” according to WIT. “Proving to be an invaluable member of the LGT team for the past six years, she was promoted to driver trainer in February of 2023. As the first female to hold this position at the company, she is paving the way for other women to follow in her footsteps.”

Today, Castro trains drivers to transport cryogenic materials such as CO2, liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon.

WIT called her role “crucial, as she ensures that new drivers learn to follow all safety protocols. She enjoys sharing her knowledge and experience to help others thrive in the industry.”

“Don’t be intimidated or put off by the industry just because it’s male-populated,” Castro said. “Trucking is a great opportunity for anyone willing to put in the effort. Keep at it.”