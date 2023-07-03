Florida mover sentenced for stealing household goods

MIAMI — On June 6, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida sentenced Sofien Mlayah to 30 months of incarceration, 36 months of supervised release, $334,499.73 forfeiture and a $300 special assessment in connection with an illegal moving scheme.
According to a news release, in March 2023, Mlayah pleaded guilty to charges relating to wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and failure to give up possession of household goods.
Mlayah was previously indicted in September 2022.
The investigation revealed that Mlayah, a former employee of Zano Moving and Storage, LLC, and a co-conspirator stole property from victims who hired the company to provide interstate moving services, the news release noted.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General conducted this investigation with the Sunny Isles Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.