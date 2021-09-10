Detour around planned closure of US 60 in Arizona to add extra hour of travel, 10% grade

GLOBE, Ariz. — Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, and continuing through noon Friday, Sept. 17, U.S. 60 between Superior and Miami, Arizona, will be closed to traffic.

During the five-day closure, drivers should expect an extra hour of travel and a 10% grade as traffic is detoured onto State Routes 77 and 177 through Winkleman. Eastbound traffic in Superior will be directed onto State Route 177, and westbound traffic will be redirected at the west end of Miami.

Drivers who have a destination within the closed segment of U.S. 60 will be allowed to pass the closure points, but no vehicles will be allowed between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.

The closure, which is subject to change based on weather, is necessary while crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) realign the roadway to meet with the new Pinto Creek bridge.

While ADOT has worked to minimize the impact of the bridge replacement project, the extended closure is required because of the work involved with shifting the highway roughly 30 feet while also raising it 8 feet to align with the new structure. Crews will work 24 hours a day during the highway closure.

Looking forward, drivers should expect a four-hour closure sometime in October, when crews take down the old bridge. Through the rest of the year, occasional lane restrictions will be required as crews haul away remnants of the old bridge and complete other roadway improvements.

