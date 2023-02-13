DOT initiating audit of consolidated financial statement

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is initiating an audit of its consolidated financial statements for fiscal years 2023 and 2022.

This audit is in accordance with the Chief Financial Officers Act of 1990.

According to a nes release, the audit’s objective is “to express an opinion on whether DOT’s financial statements are fairly presented, in all material respects, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.”

DOT engaged KPMG, LLP, an independent public accounting firm, to conduct the audit subject to our oversight.

KPMG will conduct its work in accordance with generally accepted Government auditing standards and the Office of Management and Budget’s Bulletin 22-01, Audit Requirements for Federal Financial Statements.

The work will be done at DOT Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and selected field offices. The audit report is due to OMB, the Department of the Treasury and the Government Accountability Office by Nov. 15.