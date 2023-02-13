Truck parking survey sponsored by 2 Florida colleges seeks participants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering at the University of Florida and the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University are conducting a truck parking survey.

The survey’s goals include “identifying potential opportunities and challenges associated with identifying a set of potential emergency parking locations throughout Florida to ensure the safety of drivers and their trucks for severe weather events,” according to the schools.

The survey, which will take about 10 minutes to complete, is available by clicking here.

The effort is being funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and is designed to “identify and prioritize potential emergency truck parking locations to ensure the safety of drivers and their trucks during severe weather events.”

More information is available by contacting Dr. Elif Akcali at [email protected] or by phone at (352) 294-7726.