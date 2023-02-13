TheTrucker.com
Oregon DOT monitoring landslide on I-84

By The Trucker News Staff -
Oregon Department of Transportation is monitoring an active slide discovered recently to eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 359.3 (17 miles west of Ontario, Oregon). (Courtesy: ODOT)
A 200-yard-long, 100-yard-wide by 30-foot-deep crescent shaped cut was created above I-84 near Ontario, Oregon, when gravity and soil conditions cause the hillside to move. (Courtesy: ODOT)

ONTARIO, Ore. – Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is monitoring an active slide discovered recently to eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 359.3, 17 miles west of Ontario, Oregon.

The slide appears to be stable, although that could change at any time, ODOT officials warned.

“The slide appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide,” Assistant District 14 Manager Jeff Berry said. “Until recently the site was covered in snow and it is believed that the slide occurred sometime earlier this winter.”

Continued movement of the hillside could cover the eastbound lanes and possibly westbound I-84. Crews are monitoring the site and prepared to close lanes if necessary to protect the traveling public. Data is being collected and engineers are working on possible repair plans.

Motorists will need to drive with extra caution in this area and be prepared for delays and detours. Travelers should continue to check TripCheck.com for road closure information.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

