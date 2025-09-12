Driver dead in Ohio crash involving 3 big rigs.

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Authorities responded to a crash on Wednesday involving three semi trucks.

Ohio State Highway Patrol stated in a media release that they responded at approximately 10:13 a.m. to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75, near SR 81 in Bath Township, Allen County.

OSHP identified Mazen Mammo, 37, from Madison Heights, Michigan, who police say was operating a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia semi southbound on Interstate 75. Nardini Salvatore, 63, from Jacksonville, Florida was operating a 2020 Volvo 860 semi, stopped in traffic southbound on Interstate 75. Jean Fervil, 73, from McDonough, Georgia was operating a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia semi, stopped in traffic southbound on Interstate 75.

According to the release, Mammo’s vehicle struck the rear of the vehicle driven by Salvatore. The truck driven by Salvatore was pushed into the vehicle driven by Fervil. Mammo’s vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash.

Police say Mammo suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was transported by Allen Mortuary Services to the Lucas County Morgue. Salvatore and Fervil suffered minor injuries and were both transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by Lima EMS.

The 2021 Freightliner sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Beaverdam Fleet. The 2020 Volvo sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Miller Performance. The 2017 Freightliner sustained moderate damage to the trailer, according to the release.

Interstate 75 southbound was closed for several hours due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.