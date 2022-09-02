TheTrucker.com
Driver hospitalized after fiery crash into Pennsylvania home

By The Trucker News Staff -
SCRANTON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a home and caught fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 2 in Pennsylvania.

WNEP reports that the driver took out a utility pole and hit a couple of parked cars before crashing into the front of the home in Scranton just before 2 a.m.

More than 200 homes and businesses were left without power. At the time of the report, the truck was needing to be removed before work could begin to restore power.

The people inside the home at the time of the crash made it out safely and are staying in a local hotel. The driver of the tractor-trailer was sent to the hospital and there is no update on their condition or the cause of the crash.

Neighbors told WNEP that construction on the road — Birney Avenue — has caused traffic to be hectic in recent weeks.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

