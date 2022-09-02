Tractor-trailer, DOT vehicle collide in New Hampshire

KEENE, N.H. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a New Hampshire Department of Transportation vehicle, leaving potatoes strewn all over the ground, on the evening of Sept. 1.
WMUR reports the crash happened on Route 9 at Base Hill Road in Keene New Hampshire shortly after 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.
The crash caused the tractor-trailer to topple, spilling the potatoes out.
WMUR reported that the tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to a hospital and expected to recover.
They reported that the DOT driver was uninjured.
