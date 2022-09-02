Iowa police seeking those who stole pork from semi-trailers

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Police Department is asking for help finding those responsible for stealing a semi-truck and three semi-trailers filled with pork products that were ready to be distributed.

According to a news release, police said that the stolen tractor was used to haul away the three trailers, which belong to JBS Foods.

Two of the trailers were later found at the Blackhawk River Access in Ottumwa, and the semi and other trailer were found in Wapello County near the intersection of 87th Street and 170th Avenue, police said.

All of the pork products, valued in excess of $100,000, had been removed from the trailers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottumwa Police Department at (641) 683-0661.