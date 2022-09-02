McCollister’s Global Services, Inc. continues company legacy with acquisition of Horseless Carriage Carriers, Inc.

BURLINGTON, N.J. — McCollister’s Global Services, Inc. has acquired Horseless Carriage Carriers, Inc., a nationwide enclosed vehicle, shipping and storage company based out of Paterson, New Jersey.

Founded in 1975, Horseless Carriage Carriers, Inc. has provided enclosed-trailer transportation for all types of vehicles.

“We are excited to add Horseless Carriage to our portfolio of companies,” McCollister’s President Daniel H. McCollister said. “Their name recognition and excellent reputation are something we intend to build upon. This acquisition is one more important step in our efforts to expand our enclosed auto transport division. The additional drivers and equipment will allow us to enhance our current service offerings to our clients.”

Frank Malatesta of Horseless Carriage said it was important to find the right company to acquire his company, and “McCollister’s is the perfect company to carry on the legacy we have built over the past 47 years.”

The deal with Horseless Carriage marks another significant milestone for McCollister’s growing auto transport division.

“I have known Frank Malatesta for over 40 years, and I’m very excited and grateful that he has chosen to sell his company to McCollister’s. We will continue to honor his legacy and the company’s reputation for quality service,” McCollister said.

Since 1945, McCollister’s has provided specialized transportation and logistics services for commercial and residential clients.