Driver injured after rollover in New Hampshire

By Bruce Guthrie -
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – State police in New Hampshire reported this week that a Maine man was injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash on an Interstate 95 on-ramp.

Authorities say at 7:58 a.m. on Thursday, a State Trooper came upon a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer truck along the on-ramp from the Portsmouth Traffic Circle to Interstate 95 northbound in Portsmouth.

According to a press release issued by the New Hampshire State Police, the preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that Dean A. Merritt, 54, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, had been driving a 2014 Peterbilt 388 truck towing a 2003 Heil Trailer, carrying concrete mixing dust, when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the truck and trailer to cross the left shoulder of the on-ramp and overturn.

Merritt was assisted out of the truck by responding Troopers and transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was cited for a violation of negligent driving.

While Troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel worked to remove the involved vehicle and clean up the debris, the on-ramp was closed for approximately four hours. The scene was ultimately cleared, and all lanes of travel were reopened at 12:03 p.m.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

