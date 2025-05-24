Semi hauling lumber crashes in California

California Highway Patrol reported that a big rig carrying 10 tons of lumber crashed through a sound wall Friday morning in Arcadia, Calif., injuring the driver, leaving a trail of debris behind on the 210 Freeway.
CHP said the crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at the Baldwin Avenue exit, the California Highway Patrol reported. The overturned semi struck another vehicle in the freeway’s slow lane, temporarily trapping the driver of the big rig inside the vehicle’s cab, according to reports from the scene.
The cause of the crash and the severity of the driver’s injuries are unknown.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.