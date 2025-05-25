TheTrucker.com
Five children injured in crash involving van and semi truck in Virginia

By Bruce Guthrie
Five children injured in crash involving van and semi truck in Virginia
WYTHE COUNTY, Va.— A Virginia television station is reporting that five children were taken to the hospital and eight adults were also injured after a crash in Wythe County, Virginia on Saturday morning, citing police sources.

WSET reported that according to Virginia State Police, a passenger van heading southbound on I-81 struck a tractor trailer at around 9 a.m., causing the entire southbound interstate to be blocked. The crash happened at the 57.4 mile-marker.

“There were 13 passengers in the van – five juveniles ranging in age from one year old to eight years old,” VSP said. “All of the juveniles were transported to the hospital.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
