Five children injured in crash involving van and semi truck in Virginia

WYTHE COUNTY, Va.— A Virginia television station is reporting that five children were taken to the hospital and eight adults were also injured after a crash in Wythe County, Virginia on Saturday morning, citing police sources.
WSET reported that according to Virginia State Police, a passenger van heading southbound on I-81 struck a tractor trailer at around 9 a.m., causing the entire southbound interstate to be blocked. The crash happened at the 57.4 mile-marker.
“There were 13 passengers in the van – five juveniles ranging in age from one year old to eight years old,” VSP said. “All of the juveniles were transported to the hospital.”
