Driver OK after icy big rig crash

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this 18-wheeler was uninjured Friday morning after wrecking due to icy weather. (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol)

EAU CLAIRE POST, Wis. – An Amazon tractor-trailer lost control and crashed down a bridge embankment at around 7 a.m. Friday along Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, according to a social media post from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).

The accident happened during winter weather conditions.

“The semi drove through the guardrail, down the embankment onto WIS 37, and came to rest on a bridge pillar,” the WSP’s post stated.

“Thankfully, the driver was not injured. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector found no structural damage to the I-94 bridge.”

The crash remains under investigation.

274807042 286269506968604 4981999002946500795 n
A wrecker works to clear the scene after a weather-related crash Friday morning in Wisconsin. (Courtesy: Wisonsin State Patrol)
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

