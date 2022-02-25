Driver OK after icy big rig crash

EAU CLAIRE POST, Wis. – An Amazon tractor-trailer lost control and crashed down a bridge embankment at around 7 a.m. Friday along Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, according to a social media post from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
The accident happened during winter weather conditions.
“The semi drove through the guardrail, down the embankment onto WIS 37, and came to rest on a bridge pillar,” the WSP’s post stated.
“Thankfully, the driver was not injured. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector found no structural damage to the I-94 bridge.”
The crash remains under investigation.
