Ohio Trooper struck on I-70 in Licking County

COLUMBUS – An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper was seriously injured while investigating a crash on Interstate 70 Thursday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, troopers were dispatched to a disabled 2017 GMC U-Haul vehicle in the westbound left lane of travel on Interstate 70 in Licking County, near mile post 129, according to a news release from the OSHP.

At 9:51 p.m., with the left lane closed, a crash occurred between two vehicles, a 2017 red GMC Acadia and a 2021 Subaru Forester, in that same area. At that time, a red 2017 International commercial vehicle wrecker from Jae’s Towing was called to the scene.

At 11:21 p.m., a 2008 white Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling westbound in the left lane and attempted to change lanes, striking another commercial vehicle and then the wrecker, which had its overhead lights activated at the time.

The impact forced the wrecker into the Acadia, the Forester and the U-Haul. It was during this chain of events that Trooper Austin D. Crow was injured.

The commercial vehicle that was struck from the attempted lane change did not stop and continued driving, according to the OSHP.

Trooper Crow sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

One minor injury was reported from another driver involved in the crash.

All troopers on scene were wearing reflective outerwear. The crash remains under investigation.