Where’s the beef? Driver says foggy glasses caused crash into Pennsylvania Wendy’s

By Bruce Guthrie -
A driver in Pennsylvania said foggy glasses impaired his vision, causing him to crash through a Wendy's restaurant. (Courtesy of the Lower Swatara Fire Department)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver who drove into a Pennsylvania Wendy’s restaurant Friday night cites foggy glasses as the cause of the accident.

According to the Lower Swatara Township police, officers came upon a tractor-trailer that had struck the Wendy’s at 801 S. Eisenhower Blvd. in Middletown at around 2:43 a.m. on July 12.

Police say the driver had just left Lancaster, Pennsylvania, en route to Washington state, and had claimed that “his glasses fogged up and he could not see. He went straight off of PA 283 West into the Wendy’s lot and struck the building.”

Authorities say the Wendy’s sustained moderate damage.  The driver was transported by Life Lion EMS to Hershey, Pennsylvania, Medical Center. This accident is still under investigation

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

