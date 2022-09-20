Driver without CDL crashes tractor-trailer, closes lanes of I-85

PETERSBURG, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash caused by a driver who, authorities say, does not have a commercial driver’s license, closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Petersburg, Virginia, for more than an hour the morning of Sept. 16.
WTVR reports the crash happened just before 11 a.m.
The driver the tractor-trailer was pinned, according to Chris Magann, battalion chief with Petersburg Fire & EMS. It took about 14 minutes to free the driver, who has been identified only as a man from Glen Allen, Virginia. Rescue crews used airbags to lift the truck off the ground to free the man, who was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Virginia State Police, the unlicensed driver said a tire blew out, causing the incident. The driver is facing charges of reckless driving and driving without a CDL.
