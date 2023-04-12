Drivers invited to take part in Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is asking the public to provide feedback on the state’s transportation system and the department’s performance through its Traveler Opinion Survey.

Available now through May 8, the survey is available online by clicking here.

“Hearing from the public is one of the best ways to ensure that Illinois strengthens its status as the transportation hub of North America and offers safe, reliable and equitable transportation to everyone in the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Your feedback is important. Please take a few minutes to let us know how we are doing and what you think can be done to improve transportation in Illinois.”

Conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, the survey is an opportunity for people … to give their input on a wide range of topics. This year’s survey asks for feedback on road conditions, ice-and-snow removal, planning priorities and more.

The Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted at IDOT since 2001. Previous results can be viewed here.