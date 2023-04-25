Driving school owner pleads guilty after paying test examiner to falsify CDLs

BOSTON — The owner of a Massachusetts truck driving school has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.
According to a news release from the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, Estevao Semedo and Mia Cox-Johnson, the former Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) branch manager, were charged in March with a scheme to defraud the agency.
Semedo entered his guilty plea on April 5.
An investigation revealed that Semedo paid a road test examiner to misrepresent to the RMV that certain driver’s license applicants had passed their road test when they had not or had not even taken the test.
Additionally, Cox-Johnson took money in exchange for giving passing scores on learner’s permit tests for driver’s licenses and commercial driver’s licenses, according to the court.
As a result of the fraud, the RMV mailed licenses to unqualified applicants.
