R&L Carriers to pay $1.25M to settle sex discrimination suit

INDIANAPOLIS — R&L Carriers, Inc. and R&L Carriers Shared Services LLC have agreed to pay $1.25 million to multiple female job applicants to settle a lawsuit claiming the company discriminated against them.

According to a news release, the company has also agreed to take steps to prevent future discrimination against female applicants as part of its settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

“Sex discrimination is illegal and will not be tolerated,” said Kenneth Bird, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Indianapolis District Office. “Employers should be on notice the EEOC will act aggressively to protect people from this type of discrimination. Employers cannot hire women for only some positions while excluding them from other positions.”

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, R&L Carriers, which specializes in less-than-a-load delivery, discriminated against women in hiring for Wilmington, Ohio, loader positions between at least Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2017.

Although a few women were hired as loaders, most female applicants were rejected or steered to different positions because of their sex, according to the suit.

Applicants and other witnesses stated they were told R&L Carriers did not hire women for loader positions.

“The alleged discriminatory conduct resulted in a large difference in the percentage of female applicants who were hired compared to male applicants who were hired,” an EEOC news release stated.

Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Right Act of 1964 which prohibits discrimination based on an applicant’s sex. The EEOC filed the lawsuit (Case No. 1:17-cv-00515-DRC) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio after first attempting to reach a voluntary pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

“Women in the United States play a vital role in the American economy and workplaces,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “The law requires companies to make hiring decisions based on an applicant’s qualifications, not gender stereotypes. The EEOC will continue working to ensure that job opportunities in trucking and all industries are available to all qualified workers, regardless of gender.”

According to the consent decree resolving the suit, the $1.25 million settlement fund will be handled by a claims administrator paid for by R&L Carriers. In the next few months, the EEOC and the claims administrator will make efforts to locate the women to whom the money will be distributed. The EEOC has set up an information line for additional information on the settlement. The phone number is (317) 225-8363.

The decree also orders R&L Carriers not to discriminate against female applicants at its Wilmington facility and requires other equitable and affirmative relief, including that R&L Carriers train its hiring officials in legal hiring procedures and notify its recruiters and employees not to discriminate against women in hiring for loader positions.

R&L Carriers will also invite rejected female applicants to reapply for Wilmington loader positions and will engage in outreach and recruitment efforts related to employing women as loaders.

“I am pleased qualified women will finally have the opportunity to be hired as loaders at R & L Carriers rather than being steered to office jobs,” said Indianapolis EEOC District Director Michelle Eisele. “Gender discrimination can occur in all industries in the United States, and the EEOC is committed to educating employees and employers about their rights and responsibilities in the workplace and eliminating it when needed.”