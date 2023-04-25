England Logistics receives Utah’s Best of State 2023 award

SALT LAKE CITY — Freight brokerage firm England Logistics has been awarded Utah’s Best of State award in the Business Services/Freight and Logistics Division.

According to a news release, this is the 10th Best of State award for the organization.

The Best of State Program annually recognizes outstanding companies in 10 divisions.

“To achieve this recognition, we have relentlessly pursued individual and collective betterment and upheld our core values,” said Jason Beardall, chief executive officer of England Logistics. “This accolade is evidence of our team’s dedication and the bond we’ve forged with our clients and community. Together, we celebrate this award and continue striving toward great heights.”

