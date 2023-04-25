TheTrucker.com
England Logistics receives Utah’s Best of State 2023 award

By The Trucker News Staff
For the 10h time, England Logistics has received Utah's Best of State award. 

SALT LAKE CITY — Freight brokerage firm England Logistics has been awarded Utah’s Best of State award in the Business Services/Freight and Logistics Division.

According to a news release, this is the 10th Best of State award for the organization.

The Best of State Program annually recognizes outstanding companies in 10 divisions.

“To achieve this recognition, we have relentlessly pursued individual and collective betterment and upheld our core values,” said Jason Beardall, chief executive officer of England Logistics. “This accolade is evidence of our team’s dedication and the bond we’ve forged with our clients and community. Together, we celebrate this award and continue striving toward great heights.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

