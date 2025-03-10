TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Duffy rescinds two Biden memorandums

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Duffy rescinds two Biden memorandums
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Duffy rescinds two Biden memorandums
Duffy takes a stand: Rescinding Biden memorandums marks a shift in policy. (Photo courtesy AP/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON  U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is rescinding two memorandums issued during the Biden Administration which injected a social justice and environmental agenda into decisions for critical infrastructure projects.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Transportation is getting back to basics — building critical infrastructure projects that move people and move commerce safely,” Duffy said. “The previous administration flouted Congress in an attempt to push a radical social and environmental agenda on the American people. This was an act of federal overreach. It stops now.”

According to an USDOT press release, in conflict with Congressional intent and the Administrative Procedure Act, the previous administration unilaterally released two separate memorandums, entitled “Policy on Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resources to Build a Better America” and “Policy on Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resources to Build a Better America.”

The Biden-era memos displaced the long-standing authorities granted to States by law, “added meritless and costly burdens related to greenhouse gas emissions and equity initiatives.”

“The Department’s rescission memo affirms that these Biden-era policies have no basis in statute and have no role in DOT programs going forward,” the release said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE