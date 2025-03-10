Duffy rescinds two Biden memorandums

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is rescinding two memorandums issued during the Biden Administration which injected a social justice and environmental agenda into decisions for critical infrastructure projects.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Transportation is getting back to basics — building critical infrastructure projects that move people and move commerce safely,” Duffy said. “The previous administration flouted Congress in an attempt to push a radical social and environmental agenda on the American people. This was an act of federal overreach. It stops now.”

According to an USDOT press release, in conflict with Congressional intent and the Administrative Procedure Act, the previous administration unilaterally released two separate memorandums, entitled “Policy on Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resources to Build a Better America” and “Policy on Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resources to Build a Better America.”

The Biden-era memos displaced the long-standing authorities granted to States by law, “added meritless and costly burdens related to greenhouse gas emissions and equity initiatives.”

“The Department’s rescission memo affirms that these Biden-era policies have no basis in statute and have no role in DOT programs going forward,” the release said.