Locals step in to rescue cattle after semi crash

By Dana Guthrie -
Rescuers help aid cattle after a crash between a semi-truck and cattle trailer in Tennessee. (Photo Courtesy East Hamblen County VFD via Facebook)

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — People in Hamblen County Tennessee helped rescue over 100 cattle on Saturday after a crash between a semi-truck and cattle trailer.

According to the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene at 9:57 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the truck with a cattle trailer on its side next to a downed power pole.

Cattle in Crisis

The driver was not hurt, but officials were concerned the cattle onboard the trailer were trapped and injured.

“Without many individuals from the community, the mission may have not been as successful,” the VFD chief said in a social media post. “We truly needed your help and you were there in great support. We appreciate your efforts and assistance throughout this incident.”

Officials made cuts into the trailer to get to the cattle. As they were working, the VFD said over 30 people arrived to help rescue the trapped cattle. The operation took about 5 hours.

 

Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe.
