Ejected driver dies after being run over by tractor-trailer on New Jersey Turnpike

NEWARK — One person is dead after being ejected from a car and run over by a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike.

WBNC reports that the crash happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of milepost 105.9 in Newark.

“According to officials, based on a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Corolla was traveling north in the area of milepost 105.9 when a Honda Accord struck the rear of the Toyota,” RLS Media reported.

“The impact sent the driver’s car across the roadway and into the guardrail,” WNBC reported.

The crash resulted in the driver being ejected then struck by a tractor-trailer truck also traveling northbound, according to WNBC.

The identity of the victim is not being released at the time. The crash is still under investigation.