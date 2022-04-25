Tractor-trailer reportedly kills Maryland man after running red light

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man is dead after a crash with a tractor-trailer that reportedly ran a red light in Abingdon, Maryland, on the afternoon of April 21.

WJZ-TV reports that Maryland State Troopers responded to the crash at MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a collision involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

Investigators believe that the 66-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal. The driver then struck two other vehicles that were traveling south. A Jeep was hit on the right fender after it swerved, but the tractor-trailer hit a Chrysler driven by Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood, Pennsylvania.

Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road.

He was transported and died the hospital.

WJZ-TV reports that no charges have been filed at the time of this writing. Maryland State Police Crash Team will submit their findings to the Hartford County State’s Attorney’s Office following an investigation, at which time charges, if any, will be decided.