Navistar prepares Huntsville, Alabama, plant for powertrain production

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar announced on April 20 plans to build an integrated powertrain at its recently expanded Huntsville Powertrain Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville, Alabama.

Navistar broke ground on a 110,000 square-foot expansion of the Huntsville plant in February 2020 with an initial $125 million investment.

An additional $65 million has since been contributed for a total capital investment of more than $190 million in the plant to accommodate increased manufacturing capabilities and to support Navistar’s future growth.

Navistar is positioned to introduce an all-new integrated powertrain to the North American market.

This TRATON Group collaborative development program will be a global demonstration of the group’s common modular system for trucks and buses, a news release stated.

A group-wide modular system enables efficient cross-brand development and production, while still allowing for regional adaptation and validation of the integrated powertrain for the North American market.

“Navistar has worked to meet customer demand by accelerating time to market of this integrated powertrain through a modular approach and collaboration with the TRATON Group’s global truck brands,” Michael Grahe, executive vice president of operations, said. “We will set a new standard of efficiency for our customers with this integrated powertrain, contributing to our path to sustainable transportation.”

Navistar collaborated with group brands for more than five years on the development of the integrated powertrain.

“Additionally, Navistar has committed thousands of hours of research and development, and test miles to the validation of the integrated powertrain for the North American market,” according to the news release.

“In preparation for the North American market introduction, Navistar will utilize fleet evaluation units to collect data and real-world input with direct customer feedback from U.S. and Canadian customers.

For more information regarding the expansion of the Huntsville Powertrain Plant, visit www.navistar.com/locations/manufacturing.