El Paso man arrested in dispute with trucker over repairs

EL PASO, Texas — A commercial truck driver experienced a mechanical issue in El Paso County, Texas last week, and found a business online to make repairs for a set price. When the business owner changed his mind after the repairs were done, it caused a dispute resulting in the business owner’s arrest.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a release via social media outlining the incident.

Deputies arrested Johnny Justin Flores, 29, of El Paso on fraud and theft charges.

On September 18, deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 12800 block of Bales Drive regarding a civil dispute involving repair services on a semi-truck.

Upon arrival, deputies say they made contact with Flores, and the reported victim, a commercial truck driver traveling through El Paso County.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that the victim experienced mechanical issues and hired Flores for repair services valued at approximately $1,200 after locating his business online.

At 5:14 p.m., the victim reportedly received an invoice and was pressured to pay by 5:30 p.m. The victim submitted full payment on time, but Flores allegedly refused to release the vehicle, falsely claiming the payment was late and demanding nearly triple the original amount.

Detectives responded and obtained a search warrant. The semi-truck was recovered, and two arrest warrants were issued for Flores, who was charged with Deceptive Business Practices, with a bond of $5,000, and Theft of Property <$150,000, with a bond of $10,000. Flores was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and the semi-truck was returned to its rightful owner, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.