Expect winter delays over Interstate 5 in Pacific region

MEDFORD, Ore. — Unprepared drivers may face challenges through next week as a mix of winter storms are forecast for the Interstate 5 corridor and Cascade mountain passes. Conditions may cause either delays or closures so drivers should remain flexible.

“We are strongly urging drivers to come prepared when traveling over the mountain passes, especially with more than a foot of snow forecast for the I-5 corridor between Ashland and Redding,” said Oregon Department of Transportation (ORDOT) interim District Manager Jeremiah Griffin.

Since this is the first major winter storm of the season, Griffin urged drivers to check their travel kits and make sure their vehicle is ready for winter driving, including:

Chains, and know how to install them

Tires have good tread

Wipes are clean and in good condition

Heater and defroster.

Items for travel

Coats, hats, blankets

No less than a half tank of gas

Cell phone and charger

Water and snacks

Medications

Drivers should not drive over their abilities, according to an ORDOT news release, which notes that “the wisest decision may be to wait until conditions improve.”

“There are no shortcuts,” said Jackson County Search and Rescue Coordinator, Sgt. Shawn Richards. “Stay on the main roads, don’t overly rely on your GPS to take a back road, inform family or friends of your travel timeline and know your vehicle’s limitations.”