FDOT swift with reopening of I-10 after hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Through immediate recovery efforts within the first day, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has reopened the majority of all state-owned roads and bridges following Hurricane Idalia, including Interstate 10 in Madison County and State Road 24, which leads to Cedar Key.

All state-owned bridges have been inspected and cleared for travel, according to a news release.

The bridge to Cedar Key on State Road 24 was completely submerged following Hurricane Idalia’s landfall. FDOT bridge inspectors were deployed immediately following the storm and determined the bridge was structurally sound and passable. Residents should continue to follow the guidance of local emergency and law enforcement personnel as they begin to return home.

“FDOT’s teams worked tirelessly to clear a 15-mile stretch of I-10 in Madison County that was significantly littered with debris and downed trees,” the news release stated. “Based on reports from the field, it’s estimated there were over 10,000 downed trees of varying sizes along the 15-mile stretch of I-10. FDOT deployed 27 four-person crews once winds subsided to cut and toss and remove debris from the travel lanes. Those teams were able to clear all travel lanes and reopen I-10 by 7:00 p.m. yesterday — within 12 hours of beginning operations.”

FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue said he is proud of FDOT workers for their dedication.

“Thanks to the leadership and decisive direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, FDOT was able to quickly deploy 700 crew members and staff our department’s emergency operations centers across Florida to bring a sense of normalcy to all impacted communities and provide access for first responders, utility restoration and necessary supply deliveries,” he said.