Good Decisions: Ensuring safety for all is top priority for Transpro’s Mike Frolick

Michael (“Mike”) Frolick, director of safety and compliance for TransPro Freight Systems, has been honored as the 2023 Safety Professional of the Year by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). This award is given to a trucking industry professional whose achievements have contributed to furthering safety on North America’s highways.

Frolick began his career in the trucking industry as a teenager in high school, working part-time at a loading dock.

“Working at the docks was cold, with complex, long hours. You must deal with standing for long periods in all elements,” he recalled, adding that, despite the hardships of being a dock worker, he felt honored to be a part of the supply chain.

“I took pride in all that position had to offer. I was serious about this,” he said. “I had no regrets when choosing this line of work at such a young age.”

Even before working the docks, Frolick says he was familiar with the trucking industry; his father drove a tractor-trailer. His interest in trucking was truly sparked when the father of a good friend took the two boys on a long-distance trip in his rig.

“Seeing the truck lights at night was amazing. I had never seen anything like it,” he said. “I started asking my friend’s dad questions about trucking. Listening to his stories about being on the road only excited me more about trucking. The idea of being the captain of your own ship stuck out to me the most.”

That trip had an enormous influence on Frolick. After turning 19, he obtained his Class A CDL. He worked as a truck driver for 22 years, earning 1.5 million collision-free, over-the-road miles between Canada and the U.S.

“I was extremely proud of this accomplishment,” he said. “I didn’t set out to achieve it; I just wanted to be as safe as possible for myself and other travelers on the road.

“I had a great friend of mine in the industry that said something that has stuck with me ever since,” Frolick continued. “He said, ‘Success doesn’t come by luck. Success comes from making good decisions.’ Those words encourage me to be safe on the road, and because of that, I am not afraid to ask for help to ensure safety and ensure everyone stays alive.”

When Frolick became a truck driver, he and his wife were focusing on starting a family. While working as an on-call driver, however, he found he was missing out on life at home. He recalls overhearing his young daughter ask, “When is Daddy coming home?” He says that moment made him realize a change was needed.

“I asked the company I was an on-call driver for if I could become a Monday-Friday driver so I could spend more time at home with my family,” he said. “They said no, so I left and found another company that allowed me to do that.”

During his years as a driver, Frolick earned the title of Toronto Regional Truck Driving Grand Champion. Toward the end of his driving career, he started helping with his company’s logbooks, road evaluations, and forklift training.

When he decided to leave the road, he began thinking about a new career path and realized his future was in ensuring safety for the freight industry.

“When I was trying to figure out my field of work, I was competing in rodeos,” he said. “I had some friends in the safety field, so I was exposed to it. I started learning about the field and eventually became trained in it. I knew this was the field for me from that moment on.”

Frolick served as the safety manager for a local cartage company before moving onto TransPro Freight Systems, part of the Kriska Transportation Group (KTG), where he has been director of safety and compliance for the past 16 years.

“It was a good choice, choosing TransPro,” he said. “They have supported me throughout my safety career no matter what.”

In his role, Frolick oversees the entire safety department, ensures the truck drivers are compliant, conducts training, and more.

“I find joy in teaching people safety. Teaching them, seeing them learn, and seeing them succeed makes me happy in a way that I can’t describe in words,” he said. “When they succeed, it lets me know that I am teaching the way I should.”

When asked if he’s always in “super safety mode” with his family and friends, he laughed.

“Unfortunately, yes, I am,” he admitted. “But I feel safety is a way of life. It’s my job to ensure everything is as safe as possible to prevent any accidents. I have to be forward-thinking.”

The legacy Frolick wants to leave behind is that he made a difference.

“I want people to know that I was here, and I was in (safety) for all people,” he said. “Understand that safety is not overrated. It’s there for a reason.”

He encourages other safety-minded individuals to offer guidance and mentoring to others so they can continue safely along their career path.

“Also, remember that your life is stress-free when you play by the rules,” he said.

Frolick says he was nominated for TCA’s Safety Professional of the Year award for 2022 but only made it to the second round.

“I was asked about being nominated last year, which I was happy to hear. I made it to the second round of the three-round process,” he said. “When I learned I won this year, I was excited, amazed, and overwhelmed — but I was also honored to win.”

Frolick has played key roles in numerous councils and committees over the years and currently serves on the Board of Directors Executive Committee for the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association.

“We at KTG, and specifically TransPro are extremely proud of Mike and for his accomplishment,” said Mark Seymour, president and CEO of KTG. “Mike epitomizes what this recognition highlights. His loyalty and commitment to the craft has been unwavering for years. We consider ourselves winners too as we have Mike on our team. Congratulations Mike.”

Through his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to safety, Frolick has left a lasting impact on the transportation industry, ensuring the well-being of drivers and promoting a culture of safety within organizations.

“TCA is delighted that Michael Frolick is our 2023 Safety Professional of the Year,” said TCA President Jim Ward. “He represents exactly what safety in trucking should be — well-rounded and forward-thinking approaches to driver training and coaching, equipped with a reservoir of experience and insight. This award is a great reminder to thank all of our industry’s safety professionals, like Michael, who work tirelessly to protect the wellbeing of drivers on our roadways.”