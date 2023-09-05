Pilot Company offering driver specials for Truck Driver Appreciation month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Company is kicking off Truck Driver Appreciation month, which runs through September, with exclusive offers all of September for free drinks and discounts on meals to thank professional drivers for all they do to keep North America moving.
In September, professional drivers will be able to enjoy exclusive savings through the myRewards Plus app* at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:
- Three free drinks every week on Pilot coffee, fountain drinks and top-selling beverage brands from the cooler.
- Offers on freshly prepared foods each week, including 50% off pizza, burgers, salads and more.
- Food and beverage discounts of 10% for Military or Veteran Pro Drivers (after authentication through ID.me).
- Additional offers, including food and beverage buy one get one free deals throughout the month.
- Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive an extra bonus point per four liters when they swipe their myRewards® card.
