Female trucker shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say a female truck driver was shot on Thursday, April 4, while driving along Lamar Avenue and American Way.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the woman reported hearing what she thought sounded like a gunshot. When she heard another shot, she realized she had been hit in the upper left leg, police said.
She reported that the shots came from a black Toyota Camry with tinted windows.
The driver, who wasn’t named, was taken to a local hospital. A dog that was with her in the truck was transported to an animal shelter.
The truck was hauling 12 pallets of Google merchandise, police said.
2 Comments
I am a female trucker who travels to Memphis bi-weekly. I quit staying overnight in Memphis about four years ago. It is just simply too dangerous for a lady driver or the men. Even the local truck stops there are no good. Yes, crime is everywhere. However, if possible you are much safer staying about an hour and a half or two hours out from Memphis in either direction except West Memphis Arkansas.
Dywana Miller,I don t think there is such thing as”100% safe”, women are always going to be seen as easy prey,that s why older folks like me didn t want women to drive trucks in any capacity,much less OTR.
Now we are where we are,all truck stops in any city are risky places,Memphis has always been a crime infested city,or it s been the almost 30 yrs that I ve been driving.
Be careful out there.