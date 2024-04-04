TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig hits, derails Maine freight train

By Erica N. Guy -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Big rig hits, derails Maine freight train
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Big rig hits, derails Maine freight train
Maine authorities worked to clear a train derailment after a tractor-trailer struck it on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, along Route 11 in Masardis, Maine. (Courtesy: Maine State Police)

MASARDIS, Maine — A little after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, a tractor-trailer struck a freight train along Route 11 in Masardis, Maine.

Maine State Police (MSP) report that the truck driver was unable to stop as the train was crossing Route 11. The truck hit two empty railcars, causing them to derail.

Route 11 was closed for several hours while crews worked to get a crane on site to lift the rail cars.

Maine Northern Railway was operating the train.

Officials at the scene initially said that the clean-up could possibly take two to three days; however, the road was back open early Thursday, the MSP reported on Facebook.

MaineDOT, which owns this part of the rail track, had set up a temporary detour route for vehicle traffic.

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE