Big rig hits, derails Maine freight train

MASARDIS, Maine — A little after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, a tractor-trailer struck a freight train along Route 11 in Masardis, Maine.
Maine State Police (MSP) report that the truck driver was unable to stop as the train was crossing Route 11. The truck hit two empty railcars, causing them to derail.
Route 11 was closed for several hours while crews worked to get a crane on site to lift the rail cars.
Maine Northern Railway was operating the train.
Officials at the scene initially said that the clean-up could possibly take two to three days; however, the road was back open early Thursday, the MSP reported on Facebook.
MaineDOT, which owns this part of the rail track, had set up a temporary detour route for vehicle traffic.
