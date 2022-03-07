TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Fiery I-30 crash kills two truck drivers

By The Trucker News Staff -
Fiery I-30 crash kills two truck drivers
A fireball engulfs two trucks that were involved in a head-on collision Friday along Interstate 30 near Malvern, Arkansas. (Courtesy: KATV)

MALVERN, Ark. – Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified two truck drivers who were killed Friday in a fiery crash along Interstate 30 in rural Arkansas.

According to an ASP report, a 2014 Freightliner box truck driven by 43-year-old Ismail Kiberu of Pittsburg, California, was traveling eastbound on I-30 when he crossed into the median and straight into the path of an eastbound 2014 Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by 34-year-old Felix Carrillo-Guzman of Cienaga De Flores, Mexico.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the accident, which happened at around 4 p.m., were not provided.

Conditions on the interstate were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the ASP report.

The wreck backed up traffic for hours and several miles, creating a massive fireball that billowed thick, black smoke throughout the area.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Omnitracs