Fiery I-30 crash kills two truck drivers

MALVERN, Ark. – Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified two truck drivers who were killed Friday in a fiery crash along Interstate 30 in rural Arkansas.

According to an ASP report, a 2014 Freightliner box truck driven by 43-year-old Ismail Kiberu of Pittsburg, California, was traveling eastbound on I-30 when he crossed into the median and straight into the path of an eastbound 2014 Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by 34-year-old Felix Carrillo-Guzman of Cienaga De Flores, Mexico.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the accident, which happened at around 4 p.m., were not provided.

Conditions on the interstate were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the ASP report.

The wreck backed up traffic for hours and several miles, creating a massive fireball that billowed thick, black smoke throughout the area.