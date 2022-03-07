TheTrucker.com
Human heads stolen from truck in Denver

By The Trucker News Staff -
A box of human heads was stolen from a truck in northeast Denver, according to Denver police.

DENVER — Denver police are investigating the theft of a box of human heads that was stolen last week from a truck in northeast Denver.

The incident happened between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday while the truck was parked in the 7700 block of E. 23rd Avenue, police said. The heads were supposed to be used for medical research purposes.

The blue and white box with a label reading “Exempt Human Specimen” was stolen from a freight company truck, police said, along with a dolly.

An investigation is ongoing. As of Saturday afternoon no arrest had been made. Anyone who might happen to find the box, discarded or abandoned, is asked to call police at (720) 913-2000.

