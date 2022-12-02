TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Fire destroys San Antonio Flying J truck stop

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Fire destroys San Antonio Flying J truck stop
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Fire destroys San Antonio Flying J truck stop
A fire that started in the kitchen of Denny’s restaurant burned down a Flying J Truckstop on the east side of San Antonio in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. (Courtesy: San Antonio Fire Department via Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO — A fire that started in the kitchen of Denny’s restaurant burned down a Flying J Truckstop on the east side of San Antonio in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 1.

KSAT Reports that San Antonio Fire department received the call about the fire at the 1800 block of Foster Road near Interstate-10 at 5:15 a.m.

The fire spread fast through the building in which the Denny’s and Flying J shared, fueled by wind and kitchen grease. Luckily, customers and employees who were inside the building made it out safely.

There were approximately 50-60 semi-trucks in the parking lot at the time of the fire. All were able to leave safely.

The fire destroyed the building, and its flames spread near some fuel lines and also reached a fire truck, causing damage.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE