Fire destroys San Antonio Flying J truck stop

SAN ANTONIO — A fire that started in the kitchen of Denny’s restaurant burned down a Flying J Truckstop on the east side of San Antonio in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 1.
KSAT Reports that San Antonio Fire department received the call about the fire at the 1800 block of Foster Road near Interstate-10 at 5:15 a.m.
You can find updates here: https://t.co/K7JINUJJl3
— John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) December 1, 2022
The fire spread fast through the building in which the Denny’s and Flying J shared, fueled by wind and kitchen grease. Luckily, customers and employees who were inside the building made it out safely.
There were approximately 50-60 semi-trucks in the parking lot at the time of the fire. All were able to leave safely.
The fire destroyed the building, and its flames spread near some fuel lines and also reached a fire truck, causing damage.
