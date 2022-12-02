Love’s celebrates 12 Days of Christmas with daily prizes for drivers, donation to St. Christopher 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating professional drivers and the holiday season with its third annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway.

Customers can enter to win prizes daily on Love’s Facebook page, beginning Dec. 5.

In addition to the daily giveaways, Love’s will donate $30,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Fund (SCF), a charity that helps professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury has caused them to be out of work.

“We’re excited to kick off our third annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway as a way to give back to customers and to the St. Christopher Truckers Fund for the life-changing work their foundation does,” Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s, said. “Thanks to our customers and employees, this year has been a year of milestone achievements, and this is a small way to say ‘thank you’ and show appreciation for that.”

From Dec. 5-16, customers can enter daily on Love’s Facebook page for chances to win items like a portable monitor for Nintendo switch, ice maker, Coleman cooler, Mobile to Go Zone bundle and more. On Dec. 16, the grand prize of 100,000 My Love Reward points (equivalent to $1,000) will be given away to one lucky driver.

“We are thankful to, once again, join forces with Love’s for this holiday promotion that gives back to the drivers that give so much to us throughout the entire year,” Shannon Currier, SCF director of philanthropy, said. “In this season of generosity, Love’s continues to go above and beyond to support the drivers and their families that are impacted by injury or illness. Thank you, Love’s, for being a part of the SCF family.”

For more information on Love’s 12 Days of Christmas, visit facebook.com/lovestravelstops.