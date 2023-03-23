Florida cops looking for car that caused multi-big rig crash

TAMPA — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a green Toyota sedan that they say cut off a dump truck along Interstate 75 at mile marker 273 on Thursday, March 23, causing two 18-wheelers to wreck.
No injuries were reported, and the road is now open, police said on Twitter.
Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.
