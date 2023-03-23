The Trucker Media Group launches new trucking jobs website for Spanish speakers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Trucker Media Group has added a new Spanish-language recruiting website — Lostroqueros.com — to its vast Jobs Network.

Hundreds of carriers across the U.S. use the network, which is designed as a performance-based recruiting tool to generate qualified driver applications.

“We know that there are many Spanish-speaking truck drivers in the U.S. who also speak English, but many prefer to search for jobs in Spanish,” said Bobby Ralston, chief executive officer of The Trucker Media Group. “We are proud to launch our newest website, Lostroqueros.com, in Spanish to reach this important driver population.”

In the U.S., 23% of the more than 3.5 million truck drivers on the road identified as Hispanic or Latino in 2022, according to the most recent data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BOLS).

The number of truck drivers who identify as Hispanic or Latino has continued to grow since 2010, when just 14.91% of drivers identified in this category, BOLS data shows.

Likewise, a large segment of The Trucker’s industry news readers are Spanish speakers, according to Ralston.

“We are very happy to expand The Trucker Jobs Network to include LosTroqueros.com,” he added. “Spanish-speaking truck drivers are a very important segment of the transportation industry, which we all know will continue to grow.”

For more information about posting truck driving jobs on The Trucker Jobs Network or about any other product and service marketing opportunities, please contact us at The Trucker Media Group at https://www.thetruckermediagroup.com/contact-us/