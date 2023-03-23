Missouri closes 2 rest areas for truck parking conversions

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has permanently closed the southbound Platte County Interstate 29 (Dearborn) and Clinton County Interstate 35 (Lathrop) rest areas as work begins to convert the facilities to commercial vehicle parking.

As part of the project, the current rest area buildings will be removed, additional truck parking will be added and vault toilets will be installed, a MoDOT news release noted.

MoDOT has contracted with Emery, Sapp & Sons on the $3.8 million project, which is expected to be completed by the end of October 2023.

Commercial vehicles make up an estimated 35% of the annual daily traffic on Missouri’s interstates, the news release noted.

Of the 141 sites near an interstate in Missouri, 87 are at or above capacity at the peak hour between 2-3 a.m. An additional 23 are between 80-100% full.

“When truckers can’t find parking off the road, they resort to parking on the interstate access ramps and this creates a safety hazard,” Marty Liles, MoDOT northwest district engineer, said. “By converting the rest areas to truck parking, we’re able to help meet the needs of commercial vehicles while decreasing the costs associated in the renovation and upkeep of traditional rest areas.”

MoDOT currently maintains seven welcome centers, 14 rest areas and 24 truck-only parking sites on seven interstates throughout Missouri.

For more information about the rest area projects and to sign up for project email updates visit modot.org/northwest-missouri-rest-area-modifications.