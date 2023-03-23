Certain International tractors recalled due to driveshaft, battery box issues

WASHINGTON — Navistar has issued two separate recalls involving certain International tractor models.

Both recalls are for 2023 International HV models and 2023-24 International MV models.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall sheet, the rear axle spring wedge shim may have been incorrectly installed, which can cause U-joint failure and result in driveshaft separation.

This, in turn, can coss a loss of drive power and increase the risk of a crash, the recall sheet notes.

Dealers will reinstall the rear axle wedge shim, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 5.

Navistar’s number for this recall is 23505.

The second recall deals with a battery issue.

The assembly bolts used to attach the battery box to the mounting bracket may be loose or missing. Loose or missing bolts can allow the battery box to detach from the vehicle and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA recall sheet.

Dealers will replace and tighten all four bolts, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May

5, 2023.

Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at (800) 448-7825 about either recall.

Navistar’s number for this recall is 23506.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.