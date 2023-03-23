TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Certain International tractors recalled due to driveshaft, battery box issues

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   Certain International tractors recalled due to driveshaft, battery box issues
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Certain International tractors recalled due to driveshaft, battery box issues
Navistar's recalls involve 2023 International HV models and 2023-24 International MV models. 

WASHINGTON — Navistar has issued two separate recalls involving certain International tractor models.

Both recalls are for 2023 International HV models and 2023-24 International MV models.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall sheet, the rear axle spring wedge shim may have been incorrectly installed, which can cause U-joint failure and result in driveshaft separation.

This, in turn, can coss a loss of drive power and increase the risk of a crash, the recall sheet notes.

Dealers will reinstall the rear axle wedge shim, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 5.

Navistar’s number for this recall is 23505.

The second recall deals with a battery issue.

The assembly bolts used to attach the battery box to the mounting bracket may be loose or missing. Loose or missing bolts can allow the battery box to detach from the vehicle and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA recall sheet.

Dealers will replace and tighten all four bolts, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May
5, 2023.

Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at (800) 448-7825 about either recall.

Navistar’s number for this recall is 23506.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE