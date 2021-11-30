FMCSA extends Covid-19 regulatory relief

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is extending the regulatory relief for drivers hauling certain cargo as part of its previous Covid-19 emergency declaration. The extension runs until Feb. 28, 2022. It was previously set to expire today.
The extension allows for regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations by providing direct assistance in support of emergency relief efforts related to COVID-19 and is limited to transportation of:
- Livestock and livestock feed
- Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19
- Vaccines, constituent products, and medical supplies and equipment including ancillary supplies/kits for the administration of vaccines, related to the prevention of COVID-19
- Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants
- Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores
- Gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and ethyl alcohol
- Supplies to assist individuals impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g., building materials for individuals displaced or otherwise impacted as a result of the emergency)
Direct assistance does not include non-emergency transportation of qualifying commodities or routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration
To be eligible for the exemption, the transportation must be both of qualifying commodities and incident to the immediate restoration of those essential supplies.
Click here for the full FMCSA information sheet.
