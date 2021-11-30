Road improvements set to begin in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS – As part of Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program, the Clear Path 465 project will improve safety and traffic flow on I-465 and I-69 where they connect on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
INDOT has divided the multi-year project into two construction contracts, with work expected to begin in 2022 on the first project to rebuild and add lanes to 4.5 miles of I-465 between the White River, just west of Allisonville Road, and Fall Creek.
The Clear Path 465 project will be built in multiple phases to keep I-465 and I-69 open to traffic, and INDOT is coordinating with other state and local projects in the region.
Traffic shifts will be used to help maintain the existing number of I-465 lanes during the day. During some construction phases, the left lane of northbound and westbound I-465 will cross the median as an express lane for cars only with no exits in the work zone. The right lane of eastbound I-465 will also be converted to an exit-only lane at I-69 and Binford Boulevard.
Three multi-year ramp closures needed to keep I-465 traffic moving during construction are expected to begin in spring of 2022:
- The Allisonville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-465
- The Shadeland Avenue/56th Street on-ramp to northbound I-465, and
- The Northbound Binford Boulevard on-ramp (loop ramp) to westbound I-465
Beginning in 2023, INDOT expects to begin work on about 1 mile of I-69 from 86th Street to I-465. This second construction contract will change how I-69 and Binford Boulevard connect with I-465 and 82nd Street.
Interstate ramps between I-465 and I-69 will be transformed with high-speed, direct movements that improve safety by reducing traffic weaving and merging. Visit ClearPath465.com to view a virtual fly-through video of the future I-69 and Binford Boulevard interchange movements at I-465 and 82nd Street.
INDOT has also announced a refurbishment of its website, ClearPath465.com. The agency’s social media platforms have also been refreshed.
