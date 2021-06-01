FMCSA extends waiver for drivers with expired CDLs, CLPs, medical certifications

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended until Aug. 31, 2021, a waiver allowing states to extend the validity of CDLs and CLPs that expired between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) extended a waiver that offers regulatory relief for commercial drivers with expired CDLs, commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and medical cards. The waiver, initially enacted in March 2020, has been extended several times during the past year and was set to expire May 31, 2021. On May 26, 2021, FMCSA issued an extension that went into effect June 1, 2021 and will continue until Aug. 31, 2021.

Under the extended waiver, state licensing agencies may — but are not required to — extend the validity of CDLs and CLPs that expired on or after March 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021. States also have the option of waiving 14-day waiting period normally required to take the CDL skills test after the issuance of a CLP.

In addition, medical certification waivers for drivers whose medical cards expired on or after March 21, 2021, are also extended until Aug. 31, 2021.

Click here to view the waiver.

