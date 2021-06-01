Three Illinois Love’s locations now powered by solar energy

HOUSTON — Trillium, a provider of alternative fuel systems and renewable fuels, recently converted three Love’s Travel Stops in Illinois to solar energy. The solar energy systems were designed and built by Trillium, marking eight Love’s locations across the country that use solar power to fuel operations.
“Trillium is excited to continue working with Love’s in expanding its use of on-site, solar power generation,” said JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Trillium. “Trillium is proud to produce green energy for these locations, as well as for the residents of Hamel, Kankakee and Knoxville.”
The new solar-powered Love’s in Illinois are:
- 9191 State Route 140 in Hamel;
- 3407 South State Road 45/52 in Kankakee; and
- 1405 Knox Highway 9, Knoxville.
According to a statement from Love’s and Trillium, solar energy does not produce air pollution or greenhouse gases, which can create environmental benefits. The solar power systems are interconnected with each participating Love’s location and will offset the electrical load consumed by the stores. Excess power produced will be exported to each city’s power grid via a net metering program offered by the local electric utilities.