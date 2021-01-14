FMSCA announces leadership, members of 2021 safety advisory committee

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator (FMCSA) this week announced its 2021 members for the Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC). The membership of the committee draws from candidates across all motor carrier stakeholders.

“The MCSAC members provide invaluable insight into all parts of the motor carrier industry and are critical in shaping FMCSA’s priorities and initiatives, said Wiley Deck, acting deputy administrator of FMCSA.

“The 2021 membership features a strong and diverse set of members from industry, safety, labor, and enforcement,” he continued. “We are particularly proud of the committee’s record number of female members for 2021. The agency looks forward to working with all committee members in the coming year and working to advance our shared safety goals.”

FMCSA’s MCSAC committee provides advice and recommendations to the FMCSA administrator on motor carrier safety programs and motor carrier safety regulations. Initially chartered by the Secretary of Transportation in 2006, MCSAC membership is balanced and is composed of up to 25 experts from the motor carrier safety advocacy, safety enforcement, industry and labor sectors. Members, who are recommended by FMCSA’s administrator and appointed by the Secretary of Transportation for two-year terms, are chosen from a field of qualified candidates who possess a wide range of motor carrier experience and expertise.

The 2021 membership includes a record number of women, including Jennifer Hall, general counsel for the American Trucking Associations, who is scheduled to serve as the committee’s first female vice chair and is in line to assume the chairmanship in 2022. Hall will serve alongside 2021 MCSAC chair LaMont Byrd, director of safety and health for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“For more than 15 years, the MCSAC has played an important role in advising FMCSA and shaping the federal government’s approach to improving the safety of the trucking industry and highways generally,” Hall said in a statement. “I’ve been privileged to be a part of this committee for nearly five years and I’m honored to be chosen as its vice chair. I look forward to continuing the committee’s important work and providing important perspective on behalf of ATA and the trucking industry.”

Other 2021 MCSAC members include:

Michael Bray, chief commercial officer, GM Commercial Transportation (Industry).

Adrienne Gildea, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (Enforcement).

Bruce Hamilton, international vice president, Amalgamated Transit Union (Labor).

David Heller, vice president of government affairs, Truckload Carriers Association (Industry).

David Huneryager, president and CEO, Tennessee Trucking Association (Industry).

Peter Kurdock, general counsel, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (Safety).

Jerrold (Jerry) Langer, director of sales and marketing and chief commercial officer, Langer Transport Corporation (Industry).

John Lannen, principal, Institute for Safer Trucking.

Dawn King, president, Truck Safety Coalition (Safety).

Siddarth Mahant, owner, Mahant Transportation, LLC (Industry).

Jane Mathis, Parents Against Tired Truckers (Safety).

Jaime Maus, vice president of safety and compliance, Werner Enterprises (Industry).

Stephen C. Owings, Road Safe America (Safety).

Peter Pantuso, American Bus Association, Washington, D.C. (Industry).

Travis Plotzer, captain, Tennessee Highway Patrol (Enforcement).

Danny Schnautz, Clark Freight Lines Inc., Pasadena, TX (Industry).

Holly Skaar, Idaho State Police/Commercial Vehicle Safety (Enforcement).

Todd Spencer, Owner-Operator Independent Driver’s Association (Industry).

Tami Friedrich Trakh, Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (Safety).

Christopher Treml, director of construction training, International Union of Operating Engineers (Labor).

Ellen Voie, president, CEO and founder, Women In Trucking (Industry).

Greer Woodruff, J.B. Hunt Transport (Industry).

Andrew Young, managing partner, The Law Firm for Truck Safety (Safety).

To learn more about FMCSA’s MCSAC committee, click here.